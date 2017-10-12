Humane Society to Host First 5K

Valdosta – The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County is hosting its first ever Humane Society 5K Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 5K race will be held on the trails of Freedom Park , providing shade and plenty of straightaways.

For pet lovers, the 1-mile fun run allows pets and their humans the opportunity to run, jog or walk on a trail course. Pets and their humans are welcomed in both events.

Local artists will create awards to be given to the Overall, Masters and Grand Masters (Male and Female) in the 5K race. Three medals will be given in 15 age categories. A variety of framed certificates will be awarded in the 1-mile fun run to pets and their humans.

“Pamper the Paws” event will begin immediately after the 1-mile fun run, providing a variety of services to pets, giving them a much deserved morning of indulges.

Registration is $25 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/TheFirstEverHumaneSociety5K.

