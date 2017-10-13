Halloween Happenings
Looking for something frightful, or just fun, to do for Halloween? Here are some local activities happening throughout the month of October.
Moody Haunted House
Oct. 20-21, 26-28, 31
Child (4-10): $4
Adults (11+): $6
Kid’s Night: Oct. 20 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
VSU Haunted Trail
Oct. 19-21, Oct. 27-29
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
$8 per person
Tickets available at VSU Student Recreation, 1300 Sustella Avenue
(229) 333-5898 for more information
Pavo Haunted House
Fridays and Saturdays in October
$10 per person
Not recommended for children under 10
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Attendees MUST be in line by 11 p.m.
pavohauntedhouse.com
Corn Maze
Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 4
Friday: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
$10 per person
Admission includes corn maze, mini corn maze, hay rides, farm themed play area with friendly farm animals, pumpkin patch and more.
Raisin’ Cane, 3350 Newsome Road, Valdosta
raisincanevaldosta.com
“Dying Love” Escape Room
2-6 players
$25 per person
Parents should discuss with staff due to the nature of the theme
Epic Escape Rooms, 2533 N. Ashley Street, Valdosta
(229) 561-4969 for more information
Kid-O-Ween
Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29
Terror in the Wild
Friday and Saturday Nights through Oct. 28
Wild Adventures Theme Park
wildadventures.com
Smith’s Sinister Sanctuary
Fridays and Saturdays in October
Ticket booth opens at 7:30 and closes promptly at 11:30 p.m.
All customers must sign a waiver
Not recommended for children under 10; must be at least 12 years or older to attend without an adult.
$15
For more information, waivers and advanced tickets, visit smithsinistersanctuary.com
The Adair Street Horror
Oct. 19,20,21,26,27,28,30 and 31
Adults: $5, Kids: $3
200 E. Adair Street, Valdosta
Grassy Pond Haunted Trail
Oct. 21, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
5360 Grassy Pond Road
More Information: (229) 559-5840
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Halloween Carnival
Oct. 28, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
$1 entry fee with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club
Lowndes County Civic Center
Valdosta Trick-Or-Treating Activities
Oct. 31, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.