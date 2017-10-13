Halloween Happenings

Looking for something frightful, or just fun, to do for Halloween? Here are some local activities happening throughout the month of October.

Moody Haunted House

Oct. 20-21, 26-28, 31

Child (4-10): $4

Adults (11+): $6

Kid’s Night: Oct. 20 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

VSU Haunted Trail

Oct. 19-21, Oct. 27-29

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

$8 per person

Tickets available at VSU Student Recreation, 1300 Sustella Avenue

(229) 333-5898 for more information

Pavo Haunted House

Fridays and Saturdays in October

$10 per person

Not recommended for children under 10

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Attendees MUST be in line by 11 p.m.

pavohauntedhouse.com

Corn Maze

Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 4

Friday: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

$10 per person

Admission includes corn maze, mini corn maze, hay rides, farm themed play area with friendly farm animals, pumpkin patch and more.

Raisin’ Cane, 3350 Newsome Road, Valdosta

raisincanevaldosta.com

“Dying Love” Escape Room

2-6 players

$25 per person

Parents should discuss with staff due to the nature of the theme

Epic Escape Rooms, 2533 N. Ashley Street, Valdosta

(229) 561-4969 for more information

Kid-O-Ween

Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29

Terror in the Wild

Friday and Saturday Nights through Oct. 28

Wild Adventures Theme Park

wildadventures.com

Smith’s Sinister Sanctuary

Fridays and Saturdays in October

Ticket booth opens at 7:30 and closes promptly at 11:30 p.m.

All customers must sign a waiver

Not recommended for children under 10; must be at least 12 years or older to attend without an adult.

$15

For more information, waivers and advanced tickets, visit smithsinistersanctuary.com

The Adair Street Horror

Oct. 19,20,21,26,27,28,30 and 31

Adults: $5, Kids: $3

200 E. Adair Street, Valdosta

Grassy Pond Haunted Trail

Oct. 21, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

5360 Grassy Pond Road

More Information: (229) 559-5840

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Halloween Carnival

Oct. 28, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

$1 entry fee with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club

Lowndes County Civic Center

Valdosta Trick-Or-Treating Activities

Oct. 31, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor