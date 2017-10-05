Hahira Prepares for Honey Bee Festival

HAHIRA – Hahira is gearing up for one of its biggest weekends as the 36th annual Honeybee Festival quickly approaches.

The festival officially kicked off Monday with a week of events leading into the busy weekend.

Honeybee Festival Chairman Lana Hall said that the weekend is expected to bring 150 vendors Friday and almost 200 Saturday.

“The festival has truly grown every year,” Hall said. “We are showing an increase in participation at all of our events this year.”

Festivities will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with vendors, entertainment and visitors from across the region stopping by.

There will be a fish fry Friday 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Hahira Historical Society, 201 E. Lawson St.

Saturday will begin with a 5K run at the community center, leading into the parade at noon.

“We have well over 100 units scheduled for the parade,” Hall said.

The parade will run down Hahira’s main street.

While there is a chance of inclement weather on the forecast for the weekend, Hall said she is “praying for no rain” and that the festival will continue rain or shine.

