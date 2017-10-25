Hahira Police Department Receives Grant from Norfolk Southern Railroad Corp.

Hahira Police Department Press Release:

On October 24, 2017 The Hahira Police Department received a grant from Norfolk Southern Railroad Corporation. Representatives from the Norfolk Southern office out of Jacksonville, Fla. met with Chief Terry Davis and Lieutenant Shannon Kingston to present the award of $1000.

Earlier this year Lt. Kingston arrested several people responsible for damaging a shunt on the railroad tracks that controls the crossing arms. Lt. Kingston worked with Norfolk Southern investigators to prosecute the offenders. Norfolk Southern offers a Local Discretion Grant Program that is a dedicated, division based small contributions program that helps promote community goodwill, diversity, and safety awareness at the local level. This program enables Norfolk Southern to enhance relationships with the communities in which their employees work and live.

Chief Davis stated that the grant will be used to purchase equipment for the department.