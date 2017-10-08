GSP Reports Two Fatal Crashes in Lowndes County

Georgia State Patrol Post 31-Valdosta reports:

On 10/7/2017 at approximately 2215 hours, TFC Kirk Lund #794 was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 14 in Lowndes County. A white Nissan Altima, driven by 41 year old Ernst Richard of Conyers, GA was traveling north on I-75 in the middle lane. Mr. Richard lost control of his vehicle due to inclement weather. The Altima traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, the Altima traveled back onto the roadway and came to rest in the middle northbound lane facing east. A purple Peterbilt auto-hauler, driven by 42 year old Wilian Duque of Pembroke Pines, FL was traveling north on I-75 in the middle lane behind the Altima. Mr. Duque attempted to swerve to avoid striking the Altima but was unsuccessful. The semi struck the Altima in the passenger side rear end with the passenger side front end of the semi. A green Honda Civic driven by 26 year old Justin Howard of Valdosta, GA was traveling north on I-75 behind the Altima and the Peterbilt. After impact with the semi, the Altima began to rotate clockwise and struck the driver’s side front end and driver’s side of the Civic. Mr. Richard along with 33 year old passenger Barbara Richard, 17 year old passenger Syndie Richard, 5 year old passenger Bella Richard and 13 year old passenger John Richard were all transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Lowndes EMS. Ernst Richard, Barbara Richard and Syndie Richard sustained non-incapacitating injuries. Bella Richard was flown via AirMed to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. John Richard succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. All three children were unrestrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Mr. Duque and Mr. Howard did not sustain any injuries and were properly restrained. The middle and right lane were closed until approximately 0106 hours. Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision. Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation by GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

On 10/7/2017 at approximately 2333 hours, TFC Jeremy Kinsey #647 was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 13 in Lowndes County. Traffic was stopped on I-75 due to the previous collision. A blue Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by 56 year old John Reynolds of Memphis, TN was stopped in the middle lane due to traffic backing up from the previous collision. A grey Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32 year old Ryan Forness of Eveleth, MN was traveling north on I-75 in the middle lane. The Silverado failed to stop and struck the trailer of the semi in the rear end with the front end of the Silverado. Mr. Forness was unrestrained and sustained a fatal injury in the collision. Mr. Reynolds along with 40 year old passenger Keisha Little of Reynolds, GA were uninjured in the collision. The left and middle lane were closed until approximately 0206 hours. Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor but will be pending a toxicology report. No charges will be filed in this collision.

Next of kin have been notified in both collisions.