Georgia Teen Aims to Properly Retire American Flags

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Boy Scout in Georgia has undertaken a project to make sure that worn out American flags are properly retired.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, old and tattered flags should not be thrown away; they should be destroyed, or “retired,” in a dignified way.

WSB-TV reports that 15-year-old Ayden Abercrombie came up with an Eagle Scout project to produce drop boxes at community centers where people could leave flags for proper “retirement.”

Abercrombie has taken part in numerous flag ceremonies and taught flag etiquette classes.

To complete his project, Abercrombie prepared and submitted a proposal, interviewed and consulted Boy Scout leaders, developed resources, and recruited volunteers. Now, four boxes are in place at centers in Gwinnett County.

The project helped Abercrombie reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

(WCTV)