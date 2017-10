ATHENS – Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested Thursday night on misdemeanor marijuana related charges, according to Athens-Clark County Jail records.

Patrick’s charges included misdemeanor stopping, standing, parking prohibited and misdemeanor marijuana possession less than one ounce, records stated.

He was released on $1,500 bond Friday morning.

