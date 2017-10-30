Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Championship to be Held Dec. 13

Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will conduct its 2017 Championship on Wednesday Dec 13, 2017 . Hosted by Country Oaks GC of Thomasville, Georgia the 18 hole modified stableford event is open to current members and non-member male amateur golfers 21 years old or order. Entry- fee is $25.00 plus green-fees of $20.00. Non-member flights will be based on age of 21-29, 30-39,40-49, 50-59 60-up Handicap or scratch. Deadline to enter is December 7, 2017 . Prizes will include awards, Titleist Golf Balls, 2018 GAAP Membership, Three golf course memberships managed by Coral Hospitality. Optional events will include a players pot, skins game, (4) closest to the pin contests and a 50/50 drawing.

For Additional information and entry-form contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com