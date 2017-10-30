Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Championship to be Held Dec. 13
Press Release:
Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will conduct its 2017 Championship on Wednesday Dec 13, 2017. Hosted by Country Oaks GC of Thomasville, Georgia the 18 hole modified stableford event is open to current members and non-member male amateur golfers 21 years old or order. Entry- fee is $25.00 plus green-fees of $20.00. Non-member flights will be based on age of 21-29, 30-39,40-49, 50-59 60-up Handicap or scratch. Deadline to enter is December 7, 2017. Prizes will include awards, Titleist Golf Balls, 2018 GAAP Membership, Three golf course memberships managed by Coral Hospitality. Optional events will include a players pot, skins game, (4) closest to the pin contests and a 50/50 drawing.
For Additional information and entry-form contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com