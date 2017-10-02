UPDATE, 5:06 p.m.:

Atlanta Gas Company is still on scene and are doing maintenance on the line, according to VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. Sections of Alden will remain closed until repairs are completed.

There is no estimated repair time at the moment, Bembry said.

UPDATE, 3:44 p.m.:

Baytree will be reopening and Alden Avenue will be closed, according to VPD Chief Brian Childress

VALDOSTA – A gas leak on Baytree has led to a partial road closure, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

A call was received at 2:27 p.m. regarding the leak when a company running fiber optic cable struck a gas line, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“Atlanta Gas Company is currently on scene. Hopefully traffic flow will be restored shortly. Residents should temporarily avoid that area,” Bembry said.

Valdosta Today will continue to update this story.

