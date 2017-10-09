Gadsden County Man Accused of Prostituting Girl for 13 Years

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Gadsden County man has been arrested in Franklin County on sex trafficking charges.

Kevin Wyatt was arrested Sunday by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers.

Deputies say Wyatt prostituted a young girl for 13 years in exchange for drugs.

Wyatt, who was wanted on five outstanding warrants, was found hiding on a houseboat off of the East River.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)