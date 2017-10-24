Free Kids Admission at Wild Adventures Finishes Up Final Sunday of Halloween Fun

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA – This weekend marks the final days of Halloween fun at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., and the park is celebrating with free admission for kids and a monster-sized costume contest on Sunday, October 29.

Sunday’s free admission is for kids under the age of 9 who are accompanied by a paying adult or season pass holder.

The constume contest is open to children 13 and under, but only the first 100 to register near the front gate on Sunday morning will be eligible to participate. Registration begins when the park opens at 11 a.m. and the contest will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Showplace. Independent judges will be looking for the most creative and fun costume around! The winner will receive two 2018 Gold Season Passes as their grand prize, valued at $240.00.

Meanwhile, Terror in the Wild continues at dusk on Friday and Saturday with scares and haunts throughout the park. In addition to experiencing thrill rides at night, Terror in the Wild includes five new scare zones and attractions.

Saturday and Sunday are the final days of the family-friendly fun of Kid-O-Ween. In addition to the Monster-Sized Costume Contest for children 13 and under and free kids admission on Sunday for children 9 and under, there are trick or treat stations throughout the park, a costume parade, a magical pumpkin patch and a foam pit!

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with a 2017 and 2018 Season Pass or park admission.

2018 Season Passes are on sale at the guaranteed best prices of the year now through Halloween day on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.