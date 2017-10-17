Former Robins Air Force Base Employee Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor

Press Release from U.S. Attorney G. F. “Pete” Peterman, III:

United States Attorney G. F. “Pete” Peterman, III announces that Arthur D. Clark, age 60 of Perry, Georgia, was sentenced on October 16, 2017, by United States District Court Judge Leslie J. Abrams in Macon, Georgia to 10 years in federal prison for attempted online enticement of a minor. Mr. Clark was formerly employed as a member of the Air Force Civil Service on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia. There is no parole in the federal system. His term of imprisonment will be followed by 25 years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

Mr. Clark entered a plea of guilty to the charge on May 18, 2017. On June 15, 2016, Mr. Clark responded to an online advertisement posted during an undercover operation conducted by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. From June 15, 2016, through July 7, 2016, Mr. Clark chatted online with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old female named “L.” In reality, “L.” was an undercover agent. During his conversations with “L.,” Mr. Clark indicated that “I wanna do it all with you. Sex and all….” Mr. Clark was eventually told that “L.” would be alone at her parents’ residence located on Robins Air Force Base on July 7, 2016. On this same date, he traveled to a park on Base and sent a text message to “L.” indicating that he was awaiting her arrival. Mr. Clark was subsequently arrested by law enforcement officers, who found unused condoms and personal lubricant in his vehicle after his arrest. Subsequent to his arrest, Mr. Clark agreed to speak with law enforcement and acknowledged that he came on the base to meet “L.” who he knew was a 14-year-old minor. He also confirmed that the condoms and personal lubricant were for their encounter and that he used both his cell phone and work computer to communicate with “L.”

“With ten years to serve in prison without parole and a quarter of a century of intense supervision by federal authorities after that, it is gratifying to know that at 60 years of age Mr. Clark is extremely unlikely to sexually abuse another child as he was so earnestly trying to do in this case,” said United States Attorney Peterman.

This case was investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Robins Air Force Base. Assistant United States Attorney C. Shanelle Booker prosecuted the case for the United States.