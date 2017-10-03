Five Valdosta Students Visit Senator Isakson’s DC Office

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., welcomes Christopher Ramos Diaz, Isabella Ramirez, Myracle Washington, Demetriyah Lane and Jhoana Peralta, recipients of Georgia’s ‘Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH)’ scholarship from Valdosta, Ga., to his Washington, D.C., office on Oct. 3, 2017.

Press Release from the office of United States Senator Johnny Isakson:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., welcomed five Georgia students to Washington, D.C., and hosted a contract signing ceremony to memorialize their selection as Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) scholarship recipients.

Demetriyah Lane, Jhoana Peralta, Isabella Ramirez, Christopher Ramos Diaz and Myracle Washington are eighth-grade students at Valdosta Early College Academy in Valdosta, Ga. They were selected as recipients of the REACH scholarship in August 2017 by a committee of community leaders who reviewed each students’ application, teacher and community recommendations and student interviews.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Demetriyah, Jhoana, Isabella, Christopher and Myracle to Washington, D.C., for an exciting week,” said Isakson. “I am particularly honored and pleased to have the opportunity to host these outstanding Georgia students and commemorate their participation in the REACH scholarship program. Each of these students has demonstrated a commitment to academic achievement, and through the REACH program, they will have the support they need to ensure future success in their education and career opportunities.”

Oct. 2-6 is the REACH scholarship program’s official signing week, and across the state of Georgia, special ceremonies are being held for participating students to sign contracts committing to uphold satisfactory scholarship standards.

These five students are in Washington, D.C., this week to attend a Close Up student conference and, in lieu of attending this week’s Georgia events, joined Isakson in a simulated signing ceremony in his D.C. office. Later this month, the students will participate in an official contract signing in Georgia where they will be joined by their parents, school staff and officials, other seventh- and eighth-grade students, community members and elected officials.

The REACH scholarship program is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program started by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal in 2012 to encourage middle school students to graduate from high school, achieve postsecondary success and be prepared for the 21st century workforce. This year, the REACH Georgia program will serve 103 school systems and nearly 1,200 students.

REACH scholars are nominated and selected by the school system and community based on demonstrated academic promise and commitment. REACH scholars will be provided with the social and academic support they need to be successful in middle school, high school and in their postsecondary pursuits. Additionally, REACH scholars are given a college scholarship award upon successful completion of the program through middle and high school.

Scholars today signed the REACH scholarship contract committing to:

Maintain strong grades:

o A middle school REACH scholar must maintain a Cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better as calculated by the school system;

o A high school REACH scholar must maintain a secondary cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better as calculated by Georgia Student Finance Authority/Georgia Student Finance Commission in the same manner as the high school grade point average for initial HOPE scholarship eligibility; and,

o All REACH scholars must maintain satisfactory academic progress and a minimum 2.0 GPA in their eligible postsecondary institution.