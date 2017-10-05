Five Students Awarded REACH Scholarships

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Five Lowndes County students are now REACH Scholars and received $10,000 for college in a special Signing Day Ceremony. REACH stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.

Eighth-grade students Faith Cockren, Nya Johnson, Katelin Thomas, Carlton Lewis, and Nicolas Serrano were selected for the REACH scholarship. These students were selected by a committee of retired educators, Ron Irwin, Betty Thomas, and Ann Rodgers.

It is all a part of the Lowndes County Schools’ REACH program, which focuses on providing academically promising students with financial assistance to pursue postsecondary opportunities. Many of these students may be the first in their families to attend college. This initiative tries to ensure students a fair chance to be successful in academic pathways beyond high school.

Georgia’s First Lady Sandra Deal was in Lowndes County, as guest speaker, to deliver an encouraging and congratulatory speech to our REACH Scholars. First Lady Deal stressed the importance of hard work and education.

Each student must keep at least a 2.5 GPA, have a good attendance record, and exhibit good behavior. They are also required to meet with a mentor regularly and select a participating Georgia college or university to attend after graduating high school.