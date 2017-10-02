Firefighters to Visit Students for Fire Safety Month

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue will spend the month of October promoting fire safety at schools across the area, according to a release from Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes.

Throughout the month, firefighters will speak with kids from 15 different preschools and elementary schools.

Official Release:

Historically, October is a busy month for Lowndes County Fire Rescue. Over the course of several weeks, firefighters will host station tours and visit local schools with this year’s fire prevention message from the National Fire Protection Association, “Every Second Counts – Plan Two Ways Out”. Firefighters would like to encourage families to spend time this month identifying two routes of escape from different locations in their homes, while also identifying a safe place outdoors at which all family members will meet in the event of a house fire. “Not only should plans be put in place, they should be practiced. It’s not enough to identify escape routes. Doors and windows should open easily, smoke alarms should be tested, and every family member should have an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to evacuate in the event of smoke or fire.” stated Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s interim Chief Ashley Tye. Citizens may access the message firefighters will share with local students and additional information related to fire prevention by visiting www.nfpa.org.

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Paige Dukes, 229-671-2400 or pdukes@lowndescounty.com.