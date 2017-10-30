FEMA Application Deadline Extended

Press Release:

ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline for Hurricane Irma survivors in all 48 designated Florida counties to register for FEMA individual disaster assistance has been extended to Nov. 24, 2017.

The extension agreed upon by the state and FEMA is for survivors living in disaster-designated individual assistance counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Union and Volusia.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Individuals can register online at disasterassistance.gov . By phone, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Voice, 711 or VS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) . Due to high demand, lines may be busy. Please be patient, and try calling in the morning or evening when call volume may be low. The FEMA Helpline is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (ET), seven days a week until further notice.

