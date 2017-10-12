Father charged in death of 15-day-old baby found in Georgia woods

Associated Press

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The father of a 15-day-old baby girl who was found dead in the woods behind her family’s Georgia home now faces multiple charges, including murder.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher McNabb is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb.

Investigators say Caliyah was found dead inside a duffel bag.

Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis says the baby died from blunt force head trauma. He says an investigation is continuing into how she was struck in the head.

Christopher McNabb fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death. He was apprehended hours later near a convenience store.

