Driver Seriously Injured in Suwannee County Crash

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Suwannee County on Monday morning, officials confirm.

Suwannee Fire Rescue says the crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of 76th Street and 193rd Road.

Crews arriving on the scene found a Volkswagen Beetle vehicle overturned.

The driver had been thrown from the vehicle and was taken to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries.

Officials have not yet released the driver’s identity or the cause of the crash.

(WCTV)

