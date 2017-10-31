Division of Family and Children Services Interim Director Virginia Pryor to host town hall meeting in Valdosta

DFCS Press Release:

Division of Family and Children Services Interim Director Virginia Pryor and local panel members will hold a town hall meeting to discuss substance abuse and the impact it has on children and families. This event is open to the public and the media.

What: The town hall meeting will focus on substance abuse and how the Division can work in partnership with community organizations to strengthen families and make children safer.

Who: Virginia Pryor, Interim Director, Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, Danielle DeLoach, LCSW, Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia, Stryde Jones, Captain, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 10-11:30 a.m. (EDT)

Where: Wiregrass Technical College – Conference Center, 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta, GA 31602

Why: The Division’s Blueprint for Change is a three-tier approach that encompasses robust workforce development, a practice model and constituent engagement. The town hall meeting facilitates the engagement piece with the community.

To register for the event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2yRkfqV