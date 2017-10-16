Disaster Recovery Centers Remain Open throughout Florida

FEMA Press Release:

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of October 15, 24 joint FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are open with more opening throughout the disaster designated counties. More than 41,000 Floridians have already visited a DRC to meet with recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), who are able to provide assistance with filling out your applications or updating your status. Voluntary organizations also are available to help you find recovery resources.

As more centers open, you can locate one near you at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, (TTY) 800-462-7585. Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. DRC information is also available at www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL, on the FEMA App or follow us @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and on FEMA’s Facebook page.

The registration process is the first step in your recovery and requires information such as insurance policies and bank information for possible direct transfer of funds. You are encouraged to register before visiting a DRC.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest federal disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes. The SBA is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged property.

If you have phone and/or internet access, you may register in one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS). If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Information on the registration process is available in ASL at:fema.gov/medialibrary/assets/videos/111546.

for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS). If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Information on the registration process is available in ASL at:fema.gov/medialibrary/assets/videos/111546. Help is available in most languages.

Download the FEMA App and apply.

You may have other needs while visiting a DRC:

If you have a disability and require a reasonable accommodation, please see a DRC manager when you arrive .

Language translations are offered through Telephonic Interpretation Services in 200 languages.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews continue to canvass affected areas and are able to register you for FEMA assistance, if needed. They also have Telephonic Interpretation Services available in many languages to assist with language needs. When you require further assistance, the teams may refer you to a DRC.

If you have already registered, it is not necessary to visit a DRC, but you may still want to speak with a recovery specialist to update your status or find help from the other organizations.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled. You should register even if you have insurance.