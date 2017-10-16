Curfew Ordinance Now Up To Elected Officials

Valdosta – The final public forum regarding the propose juvenile curfew and parental responsibility ordinance was held last week.

“There was approximately 75 citizens attending the event and feedback was positive,” said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress of the final forum. “During each of the public forums there has been many citizens for the ordinance while there were some against it. In either case, my job as Police Chief is to propose possible solutions for crime prevention and this case is no different.”

The proposed ordinance would prohibit juveniles ages 7 to 16 from being out between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. without a legitimate reason or without being escorted by a parent/legal guardian.

It would also hold parent/legal guardians responsible for “failing to properly supervise their juveniles who do not have a legitimate reason to be out.”

VPD states that the goal of the new ordinance is to:

-Prevent juveniles from being charged with a serious crime

-Prevent serious injury to juveniles

-Help parents who may require assistance with supervision of their juvenile

-Reduce crime in the city at night.

“The matter is now in the hands of our elected officials and regardless of their vote, I will respect their decision. But I remind everyone that supervising children IS NOT the job of law enforcement and the heart of the issue involving juvenile crime at night is the lack of supervision by parents and guardians,” Childress said.

