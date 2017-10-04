Credit Card Skimming Device Found on Thomasville ATM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a local bank after finding a skimming device on an ATM.

“This particular device was molded to fit the exact replica of what was supposed to be there to begin with,” said Sergeant Toby Knifer. “It was a green cover that matched the exact ATM device. A passerby or someone using the ATM would probably not notice.”

At least one South Georgia resident has been affected. One suspect was found using the stolen credit card information at a Tallahassee bank.

The skimming device was on the ATM for about a month, and the number of customers affected is still unknown. The device is being shipped to Atlanta to be decoded, and the affected customers will then be notified by police.

Skimming devices can be hard to spot, but if you notice something out of the ordinary at your ATM, you should contact the police.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)