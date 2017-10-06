Correctional officer arrested following FDC Office of Inspector General Investigation

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General has criminally charged a former corrections officer.

The FDC Office of Inspector General has charged Susan Penuel on two counts of bribery/unlawful compensation and one count of introduction of contraband.

According to the arrest warrant, Penuel brought contraband directly to an inmate and received payment from inmate’s family on multiple occasions.

FDC says Penuel turned herself into the Suwannee County Jail.

