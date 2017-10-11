Corks & Forks Fundraiser Returns
Valdosta – The 7th Annual Wiregrass Tech Corks & Forks fundraiser will be held Thursday evening.
Six chefs will pair foods with the perfect wine or beer and a live auction will take place for numerous donated items.
Proceeds from this event will provide student and program assistance for Wiregrass.
The event will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the home of Judy and Hugh Hathcock in Kinderlou Forest. Directions will be provided.
Minimum donation per person is $50 and space is limited.
To reserve a spot, call (229) 293-6190.