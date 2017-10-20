Coastal Plains Donates Truck for Local Homeless Organization

LAMP Press Release:

Coastal Plain and Executive Director, Mr.Randy Lane presented LAMP’s New Horizons Homeless Shelter with a Ford Explorer Truck. This is a great opportunity for the organization to continue providing transportation and support to homeless clients. LAMP (Lowndes Associated Mnistries to People, Inc.) is working towards going back to its foundation of being actively involved in their vision and purpose of being organized in 1984 by working with local churches and clergy to provide a hand up, not a hand out for the un-sheltered. The organization works diligently to provide resources for clients by assisting with job searching, obtaining I.D. cards, birth certificates and other important documentation for self-sufficiency. L to R: Program Assistant, Kendyl Anderson, Case Manager, Yurshema Flanders, Coastal Plain Executive Director, Randy Lane, LAMP Development Director, Sharah Denton and Past LAMP Board President, Tina Folsom.