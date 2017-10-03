Clyattville Elementary Employees Win SAFE Award

Lowndes County Schools Release:

Each month a custodian and school nutrition employee from specific schools are recognized for following safety protocol. Each winner receives a $50 gift card, with an opportunity to win a $100 gift card at the end of the school year.

Ann Wilson and Katherine Bradley from Clyattville Elementary School won for the month of September.

Ann Wilson, cafeteria assistant, is described as a good-hearted person who would do anything within her power to help others. She is known as a very hard worker who always jumps in to help others when her job is completed. Ms. Wilson loves to talk to the children and is always encouraging the students to do well in school. She also makes sure safety protocol is followed. Ann Wilson is truly an asset to the Lowndes County School Nutrition Program!

Katherine Bradley, custodian, is described as a hardworking individual. No matter the day or time, Mrs. Bradley can always be found working, but with a smile. She greets each person, student or staff, and politely continues her assigned duties with a high level of pride. She is always careful to follow all safety protocols. She is cautious of the chemicals and supplies she uses in the presence of others. Mrs. Bradley takes great care and pride in keeping CES clean and safe.

Safety Awareness for Everyone (SAFE) is sponsored by Byron Courson of Valdosta Insurance Agency.