City Votes Against Proposed Curfew Ordinance
The city voted against the proposed juvenile curfew and parental responsibility ordinance Thursday evening.
The following is Police Chief Brian Childress’ response to the decision:
“I respect the decision of Council. But in saying that, I have a responsibility to protect and ensure the safety of our city. As I have stated in all the community forums, our hope was to have in place a local ordinance that began with a warning followed by a program aimed at education and behavior change. Our hope was to have an option better than the state juvenile curfew. Without a local ordinance, we have a duty to follow state law regarding both juvenile crime and any parental neglect that results in juvenile crime.”