City Schedules Maintenance and Repairs to Sewer System

City of Valdosta Press Release:

City of Valdosta Utilities Department has scheduled two sewer main repairs, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, that will maintain the health of the city’s sewer collection system. Both of these issues were identified through the city’s smoke testing program which has tested all of the city’s 300 miles of sewer lines since 2014.

On Monday, Oct. 30, beginning at 9 a.m., crews will make sewer main repairs at 104 N. Troup Street. N. Troup Street will be closed from E. Hill Avenue to Central Avenue. The project, which includes the restoration of the road, is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m., crews will make sewer main repairs in the 200 block of E. Gordon Street. E. Gordon Street will be closed from N. Ashley Street to Patterson Street. The project, which includes the restoration of the road, is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to heed all traffic control devices and detour signs that will be in place to inform motorists and guide them safely around the work areas. For more information, call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at 229-259-3592.