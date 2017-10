Valdosta – A shooting has been confirmed in the 600 block of East Jane Street, according to Valdosta Police Lt. Adam Bembry.

One person has been confirmed shot and has been transported to a local hospital. Bembry states the victim’s condition is serious.

One man has been detained.

Valdosta Today will continue to update this story.

