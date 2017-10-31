BREAKING: One Dead in Apartment Complex Shooting

Updated 11:26 a.m.:

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Sedric Williams

Updated 9:36 a.m.:

On Monday, October 30, 2017 at approximately 1955 hours, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a local apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. Park Avenue, Arbor Trace Apartments, after it was reported that someone had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into some trees. The victim had gunshot wounds to his torso and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives and technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes

Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene. Detectives were able to locate the driver of the vehicle who had fled the scene. The investigation revealed that the victim and the driver went to the complex and an altercation took place with the offender. The offender fled the scene and at this point, his whereabouts are unknown. Valdosta Police Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for felony murder for McGee.

“This is a tragic situation and my heart goes out to the family of the victim. But I also want to state how proud I am of the officers and detectives of the Valdosta Police Department who have worked tirelessly all night to identify the offender and obtain a murder warrant for this arrest”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

Valdosta – Valdosta Police responded to Arbor Trace Apartments last night where a shooting occurred, resulting in one death, according to Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

The victim was shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to SGMC where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was drug related, according to Childress.

Childress said the police have a suspect and an arrest warrant.

More information, including the names of the victim and suspect, will be released later today.

