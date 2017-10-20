Battle on the Border Returns Saturday

Valdosta – The 13th Annual Battle on the Border, hosted by the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen, will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at Martin Stadium.

Bands from across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are scheduled to perform this year with the full schedule available online at georgiabridgemen.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Battle-on-the-Border-Schedule-2017-Sheet1.pdf

Judges for this year include:

Band

Ronnie Mallory – Prattville, AL

Chris Cooper – Homewood, AL

Ron Pence – Homewood, AL

Mark Belfast – Lakeland, FL

Steve McLendon – Dothan, AL

Travis Wingate – Toronto, Canada

Drum Major

Terrance Cobb – Homewood, AL

Percussion

Charles Darr – Valdosta, GA

Color Guard

Kelly Ross – Valdosta, GA

Dance Line/Majorette

Gale Mallory – Prattville, AL

Gates open at 10 a.m. and tickets are $10.

