Battle on the Border Returns Saturday
Valdosta – The 13th Annual Battle on the Border, hosted by the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen, will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at Martin Stadium.
Bands from across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are scheduled to perform this year with the full schedule available online at georgiabridgemen.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Battle-on-the-Border-Schedule-2017-Sheet1.pdf
Judges for this year include:
Band
Ronnie Mallory – Prattville, AL
Chris Cooper – Homewood, AL
Ron Pence – Homewood, AL
Mark Belfast – Lakeland, FL
Steve McLendon – Dothan, AL
Travis Wingate – Toronto, Canada
Drum Major
Terrance Cobb – Homewood, AL
Percussion
Charles Darr – Valdosta, GA
Color Guard
Kelly Ross – Valdosta, GA
Dance Line/Majorette
Gale Mallory – Prattville, AL
Gates open at 10 a.m. and tickets are $10.