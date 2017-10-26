Authorities identify man shot and killed in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bainbridge Public Safety are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Bainbridge.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Hubert Moore, of Bainbridge.

BPS says the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of North Florida Street and West Jackson/Donalson Street.

Authorities say Moore, a longtime employee of The Post-Searchlight, was found near his delivery truck. First responders performed CPR on Moore but he later passed away.

Officials say Moore had been shot multiple times.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Bainbridge Public Safety, Decatur County Citizens Against Crime, and the Post-Searchlight are partnering together to offer a $7,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of Hubert Moore.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Bainbridge Public Safety at at 229-248-2000.

