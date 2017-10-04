America’s Formula 1 Team prepares for Suzuka

SUZUKA, Japan — – The Japanese Grand Prix Sunday at Suzuka Circuit marks the last of a three-race stretch through the Far East, and the trip has tested Haas F1 Team along with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

The American outfit, based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, scored points two weeks ago in Singapore after seizing opportunities brought about by a wet track. It then battled through adversity last weekend in Malaysia when Grosjean crashed in Friday’s FP2 session. A loose drain cover on the apex of the right-hand turn 13 shredded the right-rear tire on his Haas VF-17 and sent him spinning off the track and into the barrier on the outside of the corner.

Crew members literally worked overtime, as FIA officials granted Haas F1 Team special dispensation to work through the series’ mandated overnight curfew and repair the car due to the unusual nature of the incident. Despite Magnussen qualifying 17th and Grosjean 16th, the duo rallied to finish 12th and 13th, respectively, for a collective gain of eight positions.

Even with the forward progress, the results didn’t yield any points. But in a testament to the competiveness of the incredibly tight midfield, the squads ahead of Haas F1 Team in the constructors standings didn’t score any points either.

Looking ahead to the Japanese Grand Prix, Magnussen claims the Suzuka track as one of his favorites.

“It’s just a great circuit. It’s extremely fast, and you have the section in sector one with all the esses – that feels amazing going through there in a Formula One car. It’s a real driver’s track with high-speed corners where you need to really push the car.”

The track is 3.6 miles long with 18 turns. The lap record is 1:31.540, but that record, like many others this season, seems sure to fall as this year’s cars have been some of the fastest in Formula One history.

The race can been seen this weekend on NBC Sports Network.