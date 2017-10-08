AirLife Georgia 9 to Host Blood Drive

Valdosta – AirLife Georgia 9 will be hosting the “Bleed for your Team” blood drive Friday, Oct. 20.

This drive is hosted in conjunction with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers, the blood supplier for AirLife Georgia 9.

“We decided to do this blood drive on the 20th due to the blood supply being taxed after the hurricanes in Texas and Florida,” said Flight Paramedic Sam Haag. “We feel it is important to do our part to help the communities affected.”

The blood drive will be held at 2740 Madison Hwy from noon-5 p.m. All blood donors will receive a recognition item.

For more information, visit lifesouth.org.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor