Adel Police Seize Drugs and Cash on Traffic Stop

Press Release:

Adel- A window tint violation has landed 2 Georgia men in jail on multiple drug and traffic charges, as well as outstanding warrants.

Monday morning Officer Raheam Perry of the agency’s Interstate Criminal Enforcement (I.C.E.) unit noticed a 2008 Honda Accord travelling northbound on Interstate 75 with illegal window tint. After making contact with the driver, Justin Roberson, 28 years old of Douglasville Georgia, Perry established that Roberson’s driver’s license was suspended and that he was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Douglasville for child support, child neglect, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The passenger in the car, Emmanuel Smith, 28 years old of Atlanta Georgia was also wanted on charges out of Dekalb County for burglary 2nd degree, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and criminal damage to property 2nd degree.

During a search of the car, Officer Perry located 101 capsules of “Molly”, a bag of “Molly”, scales, and other drug related objects. Also seized as a result of the traffic stop was $3,175 dollars in U.S. currency. Estimated street value of the illegal narcotic was determined as approximately $1400 dollars.

“Molly” is a slang term which refers to a pure crystalline powder form of MDMA commonly known as Ecstasy.

Charges on the suspects included:

1. Justin Roberson- trafficking in ecstasy, possession of drug related objects, drugs not being in their original container, suspended driver’s license, and illegal window tint.

2. Emmanual Smith- trafficking in ecstasy, possession of drug related objects, and drugs not being in their original container.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Cook County Jail.