3 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Turnpike Toll Booth Crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three people have died and another is being treated for critical injuries suffered when the car they were in crashed into a barrier meant to stop accidents and flew over a toll plaza on Florida’s Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocki told local news outlets Tuesday morning that the crash on the northbound turnpike in Broward County was one of the worst he’s ever seen.

He says the driver apparently lost control and all four were ejected from the vehicle. He says one man’s body flew to the toll station’s roof and fell onto a sidewalk.

Wysocki says they’re looking at speed as a factor and added they don’t know who was driving.

Two people died at the scene, the third at a hospital.

(WCTV)

