Wiregrass, SGMC, and Valdosta Fire Rescue Work Together for a One-of-a Kind Course

VALDOSTA – In a time of crisis, everyone would agree they want someone working to rescue them or a loved one to have the best training, the knowledge to work through the situation, and the experience. Thanks to the strong working relationship between Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, South Georgia Medical Center, and the Valdosta Fire Rescue, eight students are the first to take the pilot Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course at Wiregrass. The intense eight-week EMT course is a boot camp-style course taught on the Wiregrass Valdosta Campus.

Wiregrass is providing the entire EMT course for these students. Some of the skills being taught are: EMS operations, extrication of entrapped patients, patient assessments, emergency pharmacology, emergency airway management, CPR, and many other life-saving techniques. The students will be performing clinical rotations at South Georgia Medical Center on the ambulances, the hospital emergency department, pediatric floor, and labor and delivery as part of their training. Once the student completes the EMT course, they will begin their Firefighter training for the City of Valdosta. After completing all the training, they will be eligible to sit for the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician Exam for national certification. With successful completion of the exam, they can apply for licensure from the Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma as a licensed Georgia Emergency Medical Technician.

Photo From Left to right are: Recruits and EMT students- Seaborn Williams III, Daniel Carder, Mark Schulte, Genna O’Berin, Adam Casto, Aaron Brown, Ricky Garcia, and Lane Exum Valdosta Fire Department Sargent / Paramedic Wade Briggs, Lieutenant / Paramedic Jeff Talley, Paramedic Jonathon Lieupo Wiregrass Faculty, and Firefighter Brandon Matheny Valdosta Fire Department. This photo was taken during the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Release from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College