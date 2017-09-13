Wildcat Game Rescheduled

This Friday’s Valdosta Wildcat HS football game versus Thomas County Central has been postponed and rescheduled to be played at home on September 29. In addition to announcing that Valdosta Schools will be closed until next week, a release from Jennifer Steedley reads:

All middle school games have been cancelled for the remainder of this week. Any that are rescheduled will be announced at a later date and posted on the VCS website.