Wild Adventures Offers Free Admission To Irma Responders

VALDOSTA, GA – This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 & 17, Wild Adventures will give free admission to the people who came to aid in response to Hurricane Irma.

Wild Adventures Offers Free Admission

to Hurricane Irma Responders

“Cars & Coasters” postponed until Sept. 23

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will offer free admission Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 for a Weekend of Thanks dedicated to the men and women who came to the aid of many in response to Hurricane Irma.

“Community is all about taking care of each other, and during this storm the first responders and emergency services personnel did just that,” said Molly Deese, Vice President and General Manager. “Many worked long hours and made sacrifices for our safety. We want to express our gratitude to these heroes by offering a day of fun, now that the storm has passed.”

Professionals in occupations directly involving rescue, recovery and restoration efforts for the victims of Hurricane Irma are invited to bring up to four members of their families to enjoy free admission into the park. Personnel must present proof of employment such as a valid ID badge or business card at any Wild Adventures ticket booth.

Cars & Coasters, an all-day event featuring muscle cars, motorcycles and classic trucks, has been rescheduled to Sept. 23 when the Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind car show with a judged competition.

Cars & Coasters, Kid-O-Ween, Terror in the Wild and all other Wild Adventures events are included with a Season Pass or park admission. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.

