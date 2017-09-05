Wild Adventures holds annual food drive

VALDOSTA – While organizations continue donation drives for Hurricane Harvey Victims, Wild Adventures and Second Harvest of South Georgia held an annual food drive to help feed the hungry in our area.

A donation got you a half-priced ticket at Wild Adventures. However, many who donated already had season passes, and donated wanting nothing in return but the knowledge of helping a local family in need.

It’s a feeling of satisfaction, even the staff can relate to.

“I’m looking at what I”m actually taking in and I’m seeing that someone is going to eat chili or take noodles and make a meal out of it,” said Jessica Shock, a Wild Adventures employee. “It really helps make you feel like you’re benefiting the community and you’re helping the problem.”

All the food donated was taken to the Second Harvest of South Georgia food bank.

Organizers are hoping this year, the fourth year it’s been held, is bigger than ever. The goal wont be easy to meet, however, after collecting 76,000 pounds of food last year, which equates to close to 50,000 meals.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)