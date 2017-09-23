Wes Taylor state finalist for Superintendent of the Year

VALDOSTA — Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, has been named a state finalist for the 2018 Superintendent of the Year for the state of Georgia.

Each year the Georgia’s superintendent professional organization (GSSA) calls for and accepts Superintendent of the Year (SOY) nominations from local school boards, Regional Education Service Agencies, business organizations and communities, and education colleagues from all over the state of Georgia. This year 20 nominations were received from every area of our state and all types of systems to include urban, suburban and rural.

The four finalists were selected from those nominations and they will now compete to be named a single winner and the sole state school superintendent of the year for the state of Georgia. On or about November 1, 2017, a single named finalist will be named for Georgia and they will compete in the national competition to be concluded in February 2018, at the parent organization’s (AASA) National Conference on Education in Nashville, Tennessee where the national winner will be announced.

Georgia’s four finalists are Dr. Steve Barker, superintendent of Coweta County Schools, Ms. Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools, Dr. Michael Duncan, superintendent of Pike County Schools, and Wes Taylor, superintendent of Lowndes County Schools.

Each finalist has been singled out for their leadership abilities and their excellent skillset in working with their boards, staff, and local communities. Having outstanding communication skills seems to be a theme amongst this distinguished group of experienced educational leaders. They all face challenges and do so with high integrity and dynamic and supportive leadership styles. They have risen to the top of their profession for a very good reason. They all strive to create a kinetic and innovative educational environment for students to be successful. They have displayed such key leadership characteristics to be recognized with this state honor.