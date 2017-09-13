Vu Named DAISY Extraordinary Nurse 

VALDOSTA – ThuyLing Vu, a registered nurse at South Georgia Medical Center’s emergency department was named the Sept. DAISY Award Recipient for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses every day.

Vu was nominated by an ER patient who praised Vu’s smile, calm demeanor and professionalism which immediately put him at ease. He commended Vu’s consistent care and attention. Also noting how other nurses gravitated toward her for advice and support. “She was extremely professional, yet friendly and compassionate. Her co-workers said she was always like that,” the nomination read.

Vu has been an RN at SGMC for six years.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.



DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.