VSU Observes Constitution Day

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s Odum Library celebrated Constitution Day by inviting all students, faculty, and staff to sign a copy of the Constitution of the United States of America. Everyone who participated received a pocket Constitution, candy, and a special Founding Father surprise.

The university will continue its celebration of Constitution Day throughout the month of September with an exhibit of books, government documents, and media about the Constitution and its interpretation in the second floor reference area of the library. According to the National Constitution Center, the Founding Fathers signed the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, establishing the framework of the U.S. government and the rights and freedoms that ‘We the People’ enjoy today.