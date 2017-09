VALDOSTA, GA – A new “cinematic docu-series” covering the Valdosta High Wildcats Football team will premiere tonight at 10pm on the NFL Network.

The 6 part series will follow the Valdosta Wildcats through last year’s season. ¬†Each episode is scheduled for a 10pm debut on Tuesday nights, starting today and running through October 17.

More details and promotional video can be found HERE.

About the Author: Administrator