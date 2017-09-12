Valdosta’s Post-Storm Sanitation Schedule Announced

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works Department will resume sanitation services on

Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Sanitation Division will collect garbage and recyclables ONLY from Monday’s route first, followed by Tuesday’s route, until back on normal schedule.

Sanitation customers who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays and Tuesdays should place their household garbage and recyclables at the curb on Tuesday, Sept. 12, by 5 a.m., for collection. Yard debris should also be placed by the curb as usual; however, due to the large amount of yard debris expected from the storm, yard debris WILL NOT be picked up on Tuesday. In fact, due to the severity of the storm, it is expected to take weeks to get back on schedule.

As a reminder, yard maintenance companies who are contracted to clean up citizens’ properties are also required by city ordinance to haul the debris to the landfill.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up from over 7,000 customers per day. Citizens may call the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590 for more information.

Release from the City of Valdosta