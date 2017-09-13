Valdosta Schools To Remain Closed This Week

VALDOSTA, GA – According to a new release from Jennifer Steedley, Valdosta City Schools will remained closed for the rest of this week. Additionally, the Valdosta Wildcats have postponed this Friday’s football game and rescheduled it for September 29.

Official Release:

Valdosta City Schools will remain closed through the end of this week. We will reopen on Monday, September 18. We know that many of our families, students and staff, do not have power or water. Closing for the remainder of the week will allow additional time for those utilities to be restored and for everyone to regain a sense of normalcy once they have been restored.

The Valdosta Wildcats have postponed Friday’s game against Thomas County Central. The game will be played at home on Friday, September 29 with an 8:00 kickoff.

All middle school games have been cancelled for the remainder of this week. Any that are rescheduled will be announced at a later date and posted on the VCS website.

Again, please allow us to thank each of you for your patience this week as we have worked through some extraordinary circumstances. We certainly do live in a caring, giving and understanding community.