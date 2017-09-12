Valdosta & Lowndes Schools To Remain Closed Wednesday

UPDATED

VALDOSTA, GA – Both Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 13th.

Jennifer Steedley of Valdosta City Schools released the following statement:

After accessing power outages around our area, we have determined that schools will remain closed on Wednesday, September 13. We will issue more information as it becomes available. We continue to thank you for your ongoing support and patience. We hope that our VCS families are staying safe.

Lowndes County School’s statement:

After assessing power outages around our area and in our schools, we have decided tat all Lowndes County Schools and system offices will remain closed on WEdnesday, September 13. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Our main concern is the safety of all students and staff member. We are extremely grateful for your support and patience as we continue to weather the effects of this storm!