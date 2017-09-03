Valdosta Receives Awards for Excellent Budget Reporting

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 31st consecutive year. This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the City of Valdosta’s Finance Department.

The Finance Department also received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award—the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting—from GFOA for meeting nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. This marks the 21st consecutive year that the city has achieved the significant award.

“We are very proud of the men and women of the Finance Department for their outstanding financial reporting efforts,” said City Manager Larry Hanson. “These awards demonstrate the commitment and transparency of our staff for continuing the tradition of excellence in properly managing the city’s funds.”

For more information, contact the city’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.