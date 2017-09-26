Valdosta Police to host Curfew Forums

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department will be hosting three (3) community forums to hear feedback and concerns from the community on a proposed new Curfew and Parental Responsibility Ordinance.

The department has proposed a new city ordinance to Valdosta Mayor and Council whereas juveniles from the age of 7 to 16 are prohibited from roaming the streets from midnight to 5:00 am unless they have a legitimate excuse to include being accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

The ordinance would also hold parents/legal guardians responsible for failing to properly supervising their juveniles who do not have a legitimate reason to be out from midnight to 5:00 am. A more detailed discussion of the ordinance will be provided at each community forum.

The goal of the new ordinance is as follows:

1. Prevent juveniles from being charged with a serious crime;

2. Prevent serious injury to juveniles;

3. Help parents who may require assistance with supervision of their juvenile;

4. Reduce crime in the city at night.

The department welcomes all who support or may have concerns about the new proposed ordinance.

The dates/times/locations for the forums are as follows:

• September 28th – 7:00 PM – City Hall Annex

• October 4th – 7:00 PM – Mildred Hunter Center

• October 12th – 7:00 PM – Morningside Baptist Church