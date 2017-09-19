Valdosta Police officer involved in crash while responding to call

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Police officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call early Tuesday morning.

VPD says at 4:45 a.m., Valdosta Police Officer David Fawcett received a burglary in-progress call and responded from East Park Avenue.

The officer pulled out quickly and did not notice his patrol vehicle’s headlights were not on. As a result, another driver was unable to see the patrol vehicle and moved from the center lane into the officer’s lane, resulting in a collision.

The driver and the officer both suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said, “As we have demonstrated over and over again, we police ourselves. Officer Fawcett made a mistake and he was cited like any other citizen. He will be subject to disciplinary action but he is a good officer who was responding to an emergency call.”

(WCTV Eyewitness News)